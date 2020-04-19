SOME of the near 20 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will soon be available free of charge to citizens in Costa Blanca – but who is entitled?

Masks designed to prevent the spread of Coronavitrus will be handed out free-of-charge throughout Valencia, Alicante and Castelló pharmacies.

Spain’s Ministry for Health has agreed with pharmacies to distribute up to 3.6 million masks, starting tomorrow, Monday April 20.

Those qualifying for free masks are over-65s, and also citizens that fall into the “at risk” category – already suffering with chronic diseases, respiratory diseases and cancer.

Those claiming must produce their SIP card, and three free masks will be given out.

