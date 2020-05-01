THE Guardia Civil has arrested a former Russian Government official on the Costa Blanca for embezzlement and fraud.

The authorities arrested him in the small town in the Marina Alta region of Alicante.

He’s been arrested on the charge of stealing public funds destined for a project that was never completed.

He used to hold the position of Deputy in the Lower House of the Russian Assembly (Duma).

The man lived by the coast where he enjoyed a high and comfortable style of living.

According to Guardia Civil sources the man had also made numerous real estate investments in the area.

The investigation had to overcome the difficulties of being carried out during the coronavirus pandemic, which is why it took longer than originally planned.

Following his arrest the Russian man is awaiting his sentence from the National Court.