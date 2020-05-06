THE midwives at Malaga’s Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria (Clinico) are aiming to help pregnant women and parents via an online platform.

The midwives at the Clinico do not want coronavirus to detract from the joy or uncertainty of the most important and happy moment of all: the arrival of a child.

Yawning newborn infant.

These are difficult times for pregnant women or for those who have recently given birth because of coronavirus.

For this reason the midwives at Malaga’s Clinico have set up a Facebook page to resolve the doubts that pregnant women and new mothers may have, or to simply share experiences.

The initiative has been launched to coincide with the International Day of the Midwife.

The Facebook page aims to create a social network among women and their families during the ‘unusual’ situation generated by coronavirus.

The platform will be for all women and families who need guidance on pregnancy, childbirth, newborn care and breastfeeding as well as for women seeking gynaecological care.

The nurses at Malaga’s Clinico confirm that COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but call for caution in returning to normality.