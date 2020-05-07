EVIDENCE is mounting that people have been losing the battle of the bulge during the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite claims that those locked at home are eating healthier, the truth seems to be the opposite.

They have been hit with a double whammy – no exercise (particularly, until recently, in Spain) and the temptation to snack throughout the day.

The result for many has been the inevitable expanding waistline – and people are starting to fret about it – And perhaps they should.

Clinical reports suggest that obesity-related conditions are a major risk factor when determining if people recover from contracting the deadly COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that people with heart disease and diabetes – both effects of being overweight – are at a higher risk of COVID-related complications.

Albert Goday, head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Service at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona said: “I expect most people will put on between three and five kilos during the lockdown.”

But it can be hard to stop being a couch potato, snacking in front of the TV.

This has been seen at first hand by well established Malaga health expert Martin Shirran, who moved from the UK to Spain more than two decades ago.

“The concept of the ‘corona stone’ is starting to take hold. Many people are noticing weight gain and are really getting worried, and scared they won’t fit into their clothes when the time comes to return to work,” he tells the Olive Press.

“But let’s remember, the reasons people put on weight are always psychological.

“My advice is every time you go to the fridge, think. Is it because you are hungry? If it is because you are bored, tired or stressed, do something else.”

Martin and his wife Marion run the Gastric Mind Band clinic, in Fuengirola, which has gained a world-wide reputation for weight loss techniques.

Thanks to their many appearances on UK TV show Good Morning Britain, among many other programmes, they have been very busy during the lockdown.

“We have been submerged by inquiries. Many are booking appointments from May 11 when we reopen, while others have been booking remote sessions via Skype.”

