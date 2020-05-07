THE beaches of Costa Blanca are opening, but at different times, and – frustratingly – with different rules regarding social distancing and other coronavirus-related norms.

Both Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura have enjoyed a successful de-escalation on their respective coasts, but a common goal with common rules is being sought.

OPENING SOON: Guardamar beach and promenade

The mayor of Guardamar, Jose Luis Saez, said: “We met with the mayors of Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada and Orihuela to all go in the same direction, but then Torrevieja allowed more regulations than agreed.”

Guardamar beaches are only available for individual watersports, but documentation isn’t necessary, whereas paperwork is needed on Torrevieja beaches.

Saez said he is considering opening the beaches for walks too, from this Monday, May 11, to coincide with the planned entering of Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan.

Referring to the fact that so many bars and shops will be open on a limited basis, he said: “Tomorrow we will have a meeting, we have to have a space that allows all these positions to be brought together, complying with these measures and not leaving anyone out.

He added that ‘there is no return date for the market in Guardamar del Segura.’