SPECSAVERS Ópticas has reopened all nine of their Spanish stores this week, with customers’ safety being made as important as their eye-care.

Measures in place include social distancing and telephone bookings, with priority given to over 65s.



NUMBER ONE PRIORITY: Safety and well-being of customers

PPE is to be worn and all testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitized before and after handling.

Nerea Galdos-Little, store director and Specsavers’ representative insists, “We are absolutely committed to making sure that everyone is taken care of in the best possible way, both in the test rooms and in the rest of the store.”

“During tests, our staff will be wearing face masks, so even though they’ll be pleased to see you, you may not be able to see their smiles,” she quipped.

‘Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our customers and colleagues, so every measure that we have taken is designed to put safety first.’

Store locations and booking information can be found at www.specsavers.es