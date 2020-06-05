THE COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder we need to care for nature like we care for ourselves, according to the Gibraltar Government.

The message was delivered as today, June 5, World Environment Day was celebrated across the globe.

“The emergence of Covid-19 has highlighted the risks associated with the over exploitation of the natural world,” said the Ministry of the Environment.

“It has seen forests cut down, species made extinct and natural habitats destroyed.

“Intensive farming practices are also creating a reservoir of animal diseases that can spill out and hurt human society.”

To highlight the ‘Time for Nature’ theme of this year’s Environment Day, the government has posted about how it is protecting the natural habitat of Gibraltar on social media.

It includes the preservation of the Nature Reserve which covers 37% of the total area.

‘Green lung’

One of the main problems with the rest of Gibraltar is that it has a lot of buildings very closely packed together.

The GSLP/Liberal Government formed the first town green area at Commonwealth Park which has been a huge hit.

POPULAR: The Commonwealth Park has become an icon of the new sustainable Gibraltar

More parks will be created along Queensway to form what Environment Minister John Cortes called ‘a green lung’ across the length of Gibraltar.

“New projects now need to provide green roofs for their buildings as well as to incorporate bird and bat boxes in their design,” said the Department of the Environment.

“The Department is also working to introduce a Biodiversity Net Gain principle into our development and planning policy.

“This will require new developments to demonstrate that they have achieved at least a 10% increase in biodiversity.

“Through the development and expansion of green infrastructure, we will bring biodiversity to the heart of the city and help to deliver a truly green and sustainable Gibraltar.”

The GSLP/Liberal alliance made the ‘Green City’ idea one of the main themes of its 2019 election manifesto.