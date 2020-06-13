A COLONY of pink flamingos has reproduced for the first time in Torrevieja’s salt lake, with estimates saying at least 600 chicks have hatched.

Sightings of flamingo nests are rare across the Costa Blanca, with breeding last monitored in the region in Santa Pola back in 2002.

But now experts from Torrevieja council’s environment and lakes department say their new discovery is the ‘largest ever’ breeding site in the Valencian wetlands.

Around a thousand pairs of common flamingos are said to have mated in an isolated area in the centre of the lagoon, with approximately 600 flaminglets being born.

Because of the location of the breeding ground, the baby numbers are an estimate, and the final figure will be worked out after the youngsters have left and the nests can be counted.

Early in May, council staff spotted some nests and launched a monitoring operation to make sure that the flamingos were not disturbed.

Heavy rain over recent months has helped to produce more food for the birds, and filled the lakes to capacity.

The perfect breeding ground was also formed when local traffic and overhead flight paths were reduced to nil during the lockdown.

Interestingly, as well as peace and tranquility, flamingos have other requirements in order to reproduce.

These include a minimum number of other flamingos in the colony and a guarantee of a certain amount of water around their nesting area.

Critical dates for breeding, incubation and hatching have all passed, so authorities are hoping for similar figures next year.