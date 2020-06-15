TWO bootleggers have been arrested after making €28,000 on stolen bottles of Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskey.

The suspects, arrested in Almoradi, ordered 2,738 bottles from a company in Andalucia and attempted to resell the alcohol without paying for the order.

Suspicions arose when the pair, 38 and 43, refused to answer their phones and funds never arrived in the Seville wholesaler’s bank accounts.

The alleged bootleggers arrested in Almoradi in the Vega Beja region of Alicante

The company’s driver had further suspicions when the stock at drop-off in Callosa de Segura went straight into a hire van – and not a legitimate warehouse.

Following a call to Guardia Civil, agents simply waited at the van hire company in Almoradi before arresting the bootleggers.

Tracking software traced the van’s journey to the Loqui warehouse in Murcia, where the stolen bottles were sitting.

The new owners of the stolen liquor knew nothing of the middlemen’s scam, and nearly the entire stock was recovered, police sources revealed.