A COMMUTER has been thrown down a set of stairs at a Spanish train station for not wearing a mask.

Brutal footage shows rail staff launching the man from steps at the La Segrera stop on the Barcelona Metro.

One worker can be heard shouting at the man, who landed on his back: “I am fed up with you. And now you can call the police.”

The heavy-handed incident came as the rail passenger was caught not covering his face, with a mask.

It is alleged that the man assaulted a member of staff after they approached him for not covering his face.

¡Hasta los cojones me tienes! Este es el argumento del vigilante del metro de Barcelona. Como está hasta los cojones puede lanzar a otra persona por las escaleras. Que igual lo mata o lo deja paralítico pero claro, es que está hasta los cojones. pic.twitter.com/152aLvxYC6 — MIGUEL LAGO (@SOYMIGUELLAGO) June 21, 2020 SHOCKING: Rail passenger thrown down stairs at Barcelona Metro station

Wearing masks in public is mandatory in Spain, with failure to do so potentially resulting in fines of €600.

The violence is believed to have taken place on Saturday morning, as the man attempted to ride the L9 / 10 Line north.

Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), the city’s main transport operator has now launched an investigation into the case.

In another separate incident, a rail passenger was filmed being wrestled to the ground by five rail staff in Getafe.

The alleged rule-breaker was accused off slipping his mask off while he spoke on his mobile phone.

Station guards fought the man, before detaining him, while another man in the dramatic footage was pushed away by a member of staff.

Policia Local officers were dispatched to the scene and train staff subsequently reported the passenger to the Policia Nacional for assault.

According to witnesses, the man had been inside the train ‘talking’ with his ‘mask hanging down’, before he was dragged out onto the platform.