NOVAK Djokovic and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks after leaving lockdown at his Marbella mansion.

The Serbian world number one, 33, and his partner, Jelena, 34 had attended his charity tennis tournament the Adrious Tour Exhibition in Zadar, Croatia.

It is there that the 17-time Grand Slam-winner is thought to have contracted the virus, with several other pros who attended also testing positive.

Four tennis players, including Djokovic, Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Victor Troicki all fell ill, as well as two of their trainers.

The first player to have tested positive during the tournament was Grigor Dimitrov, the 19th best in the world.

He felt sick with a temperature after he played a match against Borna Coric on Saturday, according to La Vanguardia.

Djokovic has spoken out and apologised for ‘every single case of infection,’ and said his tournament was meant to, ‘unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

The final match of the tournament, between Djokovic and Andrej Rublev, has been canceled, and Djokovic has returned to his house in Serbia.

During Djokovic’s lockdown in Marbella, he broke the quarantine regulations to go play tennis at the Puente Romano Tennis Club.

He posted a video of it on his Instagram account, with the club later apologising for allowing him to play, claiming it misunderstood the regulations.

Djokovic spent lockdown with his family at his nine-bedroom property in Marbella, which features its own private tennis court.

The Serb’s two brothers, Marko and Djordje, also live in the area nearby.