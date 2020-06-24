A DOCTOR in the Balearic Islands has been suspended after publicly denying the coronavirus pandemic at a rally in Madrid.

Angel Ruiz Valdepenas, who specialises in family and community medicine in the Emergency Department of Formentera Hospital, caused a stir among his peers after attending an ‘Against the new world order’ demonstration on June 13.

Wearing his hospital scrubs, Valdepenas claimed that ‘there was no coronavirus pandemic’ and that, therefore, ‘there was no point in wearing a mask’ and ‘social distancing did not make sense.’

He also went on to say that the measures laid down by the Spanish Government were to instil fear in citizens with the aim of putting the population under control.

This he believes is how ‘we would accept what they call a vaccine’ but that it will actually be a ‘genetic engineering experiment.’

Valdepenas further argued that SARS-CoV-2 was in fact not of natural origin but ‘a biological weapon’ that was first manufactured in the US before being finished in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Footage of his commentary quickly went viral on social media, receiving strong criticism from healthcare professionals as well as the Balearic Minister of Health, Patricia Gomez.

During a visit to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza Gomez was probed on Valdepenas’ behaviour where she stressed the importance of ‘not spreading messages that do not have any scientific evidence.’

The Balearic Medical Association also reacted with condemnation, stating that Valdepenas’ statements were ‘highly irresponsible’ considering his profession.

Moreover, they said that they would be opening disciplinary proceedings against the doctor.

This resulted in the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera formally suspending Valdepenas as a ‘precautionary measure’ yesterday.

The suspension comes just days after Spain’s state of alarm came to end with the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths and infections reaching 28,322 and 245,938 respectively.

Although many of the harsh restrictions laid down during the de-escalation plan have been lifted, the Balearic Islands will face a series of limitations to ensure that there is not a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Face masks will also continue to be obligatory in the so-called ‘new normality’ until Pedro Sanchez’s government declares the coronavirus crisis to be completely over.

This decision was taken on the new set of guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation which said that masks should be worn in areas where social distancing cannot be carried out.