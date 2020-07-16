TRAGEDY has struck on the same popular beach for the second time in a week after a man drowned at La Mata in Torrevieja yesterday.

Rescue services were alerted at 10:30am when beachgoers noticed a swimmer struggling in the strong currents.

Medics pulled the 62-year-old to the shore, but despite receiving advanced CPR and other life-saving techniques, he died at the scene.

An autopsy is planned to reveal the causes of the drowning.

The Olive Press reported a similar death on Friday, after a man tried to rescue his wife from strong currents.

Additionally, vegabajadigital reported that two bathers had to be rescued on Monday, despite red flags flying.

