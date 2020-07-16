AS THOUSANDS more flights land at Alicante Airport, hoteliers association HOSBEC has introduced a health check scheme for hotels.

BUSIER THAN EXPECTED: Benidorm has 60% of its hotels open already

The Benidorm, Costa Blanca and Valencia Region Hotel Association currently provides 27 hotels with prevention and safety accreditations against Covid-19.

This means they can display a sign proving that they have put in place protocols to ensure guest and staff safety.



BADGES: Only certain establishments can display the accreditation

The Protocol On accreditation scheme recognises hotels and tourist services which demonstrate compliance with the guidelines and provisions for the prevention of Covid-19.

In addition to the ‘badge of Covid honour’, the signs incorporate a QR code, so guests can access a website where an updated list of similarly-recognised companies is published.

Olive Press readers can access that list directly by clicking here

