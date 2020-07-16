AS THOUSANDS more flights land at Alicante Airport, hoteliers association HOSBEC has introduced a health check scheme for hotels.
The Benidorm, Costa Blanca and Valencia Region Hotel Association currently provides 27 hotels with prevention and safety accreditations against Covid-19.
This means they can display a sign proving that they have put in place protocols to ensure guest and staff safety.
The Protocol On accreditation scheme recognises hotels and tourist services which demonstrate compliance with the guidelines and provisions for the prevention of Covid-19.
In addition to the ‘badge of Covid honour’, the signs incorporate a QR code, so guests can access a website where an updated list of similarly-recognised companies is published.
Olive Press readers can access that list directly by clicking here
