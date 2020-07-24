SPANISH weather agency AEMET has activated the orange weather alert for high temperatures in Cordoba, Jaen and Sevilla.

The weather alert has been activated for today, Friday, as temperatures are expected to soar past 40C.

Rural Sevilla, Cordoba and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaen are the areas most at risk with maximum temperatures expected to reach 41C between 12.00 and 20.00 hours.

Other areas of Sevilla, Cordoba and Jaen will be in yellow warning for heat, as will the entire province of Huelva, Malaga (area of Antequera) and Granada (Cuenca del Genil).

How to combat the heat.

Emergencies 112 Andalucia recommends the following: