A COVID-19 outbreak has been detected in Sevilla.

It is the second outbreak detected in the province since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The outbreak has taken place in the town of Montellano, 75 kilometres from the Andalucian Capital.

Four family members have tested positive and over 40 other individuals have undergone PCR testing.

According to the town mayor, Francisco Gil, the four confirmed cases have their origin at a pool party last weekend.

A young military man who went to Leon for a job promotion has been identified as the first infected individual.

To celebrate his promotion the individual organised a party with friends and family.

Spokeswoman for Health of Montellano, Lola Rodriguez, has said that a PCR test had been done on the individual before leaving Leon and he had tested negative.

However, on Sunday he was informed that some of his colleagues had tested positive, so on the Monday he repeated the test. The second test was positive.

Since then three more individuals have also tested positive and 40 others are in isolation.

The city council has called for ‘calm’ and has reminded the importance of following the prevention measures established by the health authorities, with special emphasis on the mandatory use of masks, maintaining personal safety distance, constant hand hygiene and to avoid crowding.

According to the Ministry of Health and Families the new cases give a total of 52 active cases in Sevilla. Four individuals are hospitalised, one of whom is in the critical care unit.

The total number of cases diagnosed in Seville to date is 3,227 (2,554 by PCR).