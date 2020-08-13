TWO TOURISTS died yesterday(August 12) after a head-on collision between their vehicles on a major blackspot road on the Costa Blanca.

The N-332 in El Campello, 35 kilometres south of Benidorm, was blocked for four hours following the accident involving a motorhome and a car.

The coastal route is regularly held up as being one of Spain’s most notorious highways for fatal accidents with the highest annual death rate for any road in the Valencian Community.

Yesterday’s tragedy saw a 75-year-old Dutch motorhome driver killed along with a 19-year-old man from Caceres in the Extremadura region.

The 73-year-old wife of the Dutch national and two teenagers from the other Mercedes car suffered serious injuries.

Guardia Civil agents believe the Mercedes vehicle sped around a bend and crossed into the opposite carriageway before colliding head-on with the motorhome.