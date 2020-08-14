LEADING airport operator in Spain, AENA, has revealed its dismal passenger figures for July 2020..

Compared to the same period in 2019, Spanish airports have recorded a loss in passengers of up to 83%.

Although AENA has said the figures are improving, the toll of the travel bans across Europe remains severe.

Throughout the airports that AENA manage, a total of 6,987,828 passengers passed through, 76.2% less than July of 2019.

Of the nearly 7 million passengers, 3.2 million were domestic travellers (a 61.9% reduction) while the remaining 3.7 million were international (an 82.2% drop).

By airports, Palma de Mallorca seems to be leading the charge to bring tourism back to Spain, with 1.1 million passengers in July.

However that figure is still a 73.8% reduction compared to 2019.

Adolfo Suarez in Madrid and Josep Tarradellas in Barcelona also showed huge losses this year.

Just 575,724 people arrived to Malaga in July, across 6,939 flights, representing a 74.2% loss on last year.

The initial opening of certain borders and the lifting of the quarantine did see a bounce back.

A total of 118,467 flights were recorded via AENA airports in July, compared to 43,640 in June.

However as more countries add Spain to their quarantine lists, the outlook for August is set to fall short of expectations.