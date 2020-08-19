A 22-YEAR-OLD man from the northern Costa Blanca has been arrested for offering cash to two Elche children in exchange for them showing him their naked bodies.

One of the youngsters that was tapped up was a seven-year-old girl.

The man from Ponla del Duc, 30 kilometres inland from the resort of Gandia, was detained by the Policia Nacional and taken to Elche for a court appearance.

He has been charged with sexually exploiting children.

The Policia Nacional set up an operation to locate the man after the children’s parents filed a complaint.

Several weeks of copious monitoring of his online activities eventually led agents to track him down in La Pobla del Duc.

A search of his house revealed a substantial amount of pornographic material involving children.

A Policia Nacional spokesman said that the case remains active in order to detect other youngsters that may have been approached online by the man.