ANDALUCIA has not ruled out adopting stricter measures in a bid to tackle COVID-19.

President of the Junta Juanma Moreno said he ‘would not hesitate’ to adopt them ‘whatever they are and however painful they are.’

“It’s clear that the number of cases has multiplied, particularly in certain provinces, like Almeria,” the Partido Popular leader said.

“We knew that it could happen with the movement of people, which has come with some irresponsible behaviour.”

Moreno added that the southernmost region is ‘still far’ from the levels of contagion seen in the likes of Aragon, Madrid and Catalunya, but pleaded for the population to be responsible.

The region registered 578 cases of COVID-19 yesterday as the daily number continues to climb.

Malaga recorded 183 cases over the same 24-hour period and is now the Andalucian province with the most cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile as of yesterday, across Andalucia, there are 221 COVID-19 sufferers in hospital, 34 of them in ICUs.

Almeria is currently the worst-hit province with 69 hospitalisations and 14 ICU patients.

Huelva is the least affected with just seven patients in hospital and one in the ICU.