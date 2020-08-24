THE Chamber of Commerce has blasted Unite the Union over claims workers are being made redundant over COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Unite put out a statement saying that ‘some employers are taking advantage of COVID-19 to hit hard on workers’.

Gibraltar’s main union said that now BEAT COVID payments are ending, there more people are becoming jobless.

But the Chamber of Commerce has hit back saying that these were ‘unfounded allegations’ that cause ‘distress and alarm’.

“Many established company directors who have continuously made millions throughout the years should be willing to incur reasonable financial losses to protect employment for the greater community,” said Unite.

“Ultimately, this should safeguard the employment of their most valued employees who have helped them make those millions.”

The Chamber retorted saying there was ‘no evidence’ of this because it was was ‘not true’.

“To do so would cost employers even more money which many do not have,” said the Chamber of Commerce.

“If this were the case, who would do the work?”

The union is also pushing for paid sick leave for self-isolating COVID-19 victims to be given time to recover separate from normal sick leave.

The Chamber of Commerce called this ‘remarkable’ adding that ‘for productive output there must be productive input’.

Finally, Unite the Union asked the government to step in with an ‘industrial strategy to put working people first’.

“Health must always come before profit,” concludes Unite.

“We urge employers to act responsibly and take serious notice whenever an employee is suspected to have contracted Covid 19 virus.”

The exchange will be a major challenge for the government’s socialist credentials as it tries to ride out both Brexit and COVID-19 at the same time.