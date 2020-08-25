THE number of active COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar has nearly doubled since last week, the highest figure since April 11.

Some of that quantity might be due to the British territory doing almost as many tests as the entirety of its population.

Of the 43 active cases, only one is a visitor and there are also ten cross-frontier workers who tested positive, possibly among health workers.

Despite this rise, all cases are recovering at home in isolation with tracing efforts being carried out.

With nearly 250 swabs still being processed, the authorities believe that most of the recent cases have come about in young people visiting Spain.

In the Campo area that figure has fallen after 85 people recovered from the virus, the biggest drop since July 20.

There were, however, 38 new cases in the Campo, all recorded after a weekend of social activity.

At the same time, Gibraltar has reached out to Morocco by supplying them with transparent face masks for lip-reading.

The masks were sent to support pupils and staff of the Centre Sinwane, an institution for the deaf and hard of hearing, in Tangier, Morocco.

The face coverings were received by the Ambassador for Strait of Gibraltar Association and Disabilities, Manar Ben Tahayekt, at No. 6 Convent Place.

HELPING OUT: Masks were handed over to Manar Ben Tahayekt

“I am delighted that we are able to help across the Strait by donating from our latest batch of masks,” said the Minister for Equality and Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento.

“We hope to positively impact the school’s ability to learn this coming school year.”