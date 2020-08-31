BEACH traders on the Costa Blanca have blamed UK travel quarantines for a bigger than expected loss of revenue over the summer.

The Costa Blanca Beaches Business Association said normal revenues collapsed by 50 per cent as countries like Britain unexpectedly introduced 14-day self-isolation orders on visitors returning from Spain.

They said that in late June they were hopeful of clawing back lost income over the summer buoyed by UK tourists, but then the quarantine suddenly came into force in late July.

“The fundamental reason for the fall in income was the introduction of quarantines by countries like Britain,” the Association claimed.

The group added that they expected an 80 per cent fall in revenue for September due to Spain’s domestic high tourist season ending last weekend.

The Association was formed in May to fight for the survival of their members who run beach bars, equipment hire, and sporting activities.

They said that domestic tourism numbers were the same as last year but their members pockets felt the pinch over overseas visitors.

It called on local councils to waive or reduce concession fees amidst concerns that their members will not have enough money to pay them.