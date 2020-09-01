SPAIN has registered 23,572 COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday.

It means an average of 7,857 recorded cases per day over the weekend.

There has now been a total of 462,858 cases in the country since the pandemic began.

“These figures are still high but we must contextualise them in a setting of a stronger detection framework,” said head of health emergencies Fernando Simon, “many of them are asymptomatic.”

However the incidence rate of COVID-19 for the past 14 days is now 205.53 per 100,000 inhabitants, by far the highest in Europe.

While the large majority of the infected are getting over the disease without problems, hospitalisations are continuing to climb.

In the last 72 hours, some 733 people have been admitted while 6,957 beds are currently filled by COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile the number ICU patients has risen to 846.

As of August 27, some 6.4 million PCR tests had been performed throughout Spain.

Between August 21 and 27, the rate of testing was increased by 10%.

Of all the PCR tests carried out to date, 538,402 were in Andalucia, 210,199 in Aragon, 217,710 in Asturias, 216,327 in the Balearic Islands, 221,157 in the Canary Islands, 113,306 in Cantabria, 371,364 in Castilla y Leon, 225,609 in Castilla-La Mancha, 1,209,836 in Catalunya , 583,580 in the Valencian Community, 108,538 in Extremadura, 335,263 in Galicia, 1,154,932 in Madrid, 139,767 in Murcia, 153,457 in Navarra, 543,115 in the Basque Country, 64,654 in La Rioja, 4,585 in Ceuta and 4,732 in Melilla.

The regions have also performed 2,239,440 rapid antibody tests and 554,364 serological (anitbody) tests.