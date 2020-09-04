TEACHERS in Valencian Community schools are to be taught to identify COVID-19 symptoms amongst their students.

The sessions though are scheduled to commence after next week’s start of the new school year.

Every school and college in the region will have a designated COVID manager who will go on a training course.

It would then be their job to pass on what they learnt to all of their colleagues.

Valencian Education Minister, Vicent Marzá claimed that the courses would be ‘very comprehensive and wide-ranging’.

Public health experts will show the managers how to identify youngsters with coronavirus symptoms as opposed to them having a cold or even flu.

Each manager will also get a dedicated phone number to ring their designated health centre if any issues arise at their school.

Over making classrooms as safe as possible, Vicent Marzá said:

“There will be doubts and uncertainty, but we have been working hard with the whole educational community to make sure that everything is organised properly with the right protective measures.”