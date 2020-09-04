A GROUP of young tourists from Spain’s northern Basque Country are behind a COVID-19 outbreak of 19 cases in a Costa Blanca resort.

Their holiday in Calpe took an unexpected turn as some of them complained of feeling unwell.

Tests showed that some of them had contracted the coronavirus.

19 positives were confirmed in the coastal municipality and described by health officials as being of ‘holiday origin’.

They praised the group for acting responsibly by going into quarantine straight away and added that the situation has been ‘fully controlled’.

A statement from the Valencian Health Ministry said:

“Calpe council took the appropriate measures to make sure that the group remained in isolation at their holiday address and all of their basic needs and supplies were catered for.”

The group is now waiting for their quarantine period to end before returning home to northern Spain.