A MAN stabbed his son six times and then died by suicide after he jumped from the terrace of his Murcia region apartment.

Neighbours said that that the father, named as Antonio, had long-standing issues with his 33-year-old offspring, who had a criminal record.

The tragedy unfolded shortly before 9.00am today(September 4) in the town of Calasparra after a family row.

The 62-year-old man attacked his son with a knife, as the argument spiralled out of control.

After the stabbing, he leapt from the third floor terrace on Calle Secano and his wife called the emergency services.

Calasparra Policia Local agents found him dead on the ground while his son was rushed to the Hospital del Noroeste.

He was condition worsened and he was transferred to the Virgen de Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia City.