AMID dramatic estimates of 40 million fewer international visitors already this year, the campers and caravanners of Spain are offering some financial solace to the tourism industry.

Costa Blanca’s leading hotel association, HOSBEC Benidorm, says its members have averaged 50% hotel occupancy, with only 28% in holiday apartments.

“HOLA DE HOLA”: Campsite joy for Spaniards

However, campsites have enjoyed rates of up to 84%, thanks to Spaniards taking advantage of the unusually quiet beaches.

In Northern Spain, the Cabarceno Nature Park in Cantabria has just had its busiest August on record, with 32% more visitors than usual.

The Spanish Campings Federation (FEEC) claim that nationwide occupancy rates of 65% have ‘saved the season’, according to diarioinformacion.

Spanish ‘staycationers’ have increased in all communities apart from Madrid and Navarra, with an annual increase in spending of 25%, according to AirBnB.

