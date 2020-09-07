A PROMINENT Costa Blanca hotel association, HOSBEC, has added 11 more hotels to their ‘Protocol On’ scheme.

Benidorm sees seven additional hotels getting the seal of approval, with the other four spread between Valencia City, Gandia and Cullera.

DISTINCTION: The Protocol ON badge

The HOSBEC committee decided that each establishment had demonstrated advanced protocols for the prevention of COVID 19.

Their COVID-19 instructions list an exhaustive array of measures which, once passed, allow companies to display the COVID-safe credentials.

The Benidorm sites just added are:

2Sleep Apartments

Hotel Benidorm Plaza

Gastrohotel RH Canfali

Hotel RH Princesa

Hotel RH Royal

Alameda Hotel

Hotel Brazil

The other sites are the Cullera Holiday Hotel and Hotel Santamarta in Cullera, the Main Hotel in Gandia and the Hospes Palau del Mar in Valencia City.