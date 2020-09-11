THE Royal Gibraltar Police has been admitted into the Police Superintendents’ Association of the UK in a historic announcement.

The news was welcomed by both the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger.

The PSA represents officers at the level of superintendent and

chief superintendent.

It supports senior leaders in the 43 Home Office forces, along with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, British Transport Police, the Isle of Man Constabulary and Bermuda Police.

The RGP is the third police force from outside mainland UK to join the association after Bermuda and the Isle of Man.

The PSA’s constitution allows forces from Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories to become members.

“On behalf of the Command Team, we look forward to working with you in partnership,” Ullger, appointed Commissioner only this year, told the PSA.

He said he was anticipating ‘reaping the benefits’ of membership in ‘learning, knowledge and experience’.

Drug raids

In separate news, 200 Class C tablets, including Diazepam, was found at a Varyl Begg home in an RGP raid.

BUSTED: A suspected drug dealer was busted this week

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for possession and possession with intent to supply the controlled drugs.

Forced entry was used to enter and search the home after a tip-off from the a member of the general public.

In separate cases five men aged between 19 and 21 have also been arrested this week for being in possession of small amounts of cannabis.