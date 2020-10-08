WITH just a week left for the UK to secure a post-Brexit deal, Gibraltar is getting ready for the worst.

Today European Council president Charles Michel said ‘the moment of truth’ as EU officials called the latest hopes of success ‘spin’.

Gibraltar’s Brexit Strategic Group met today to discuss how the British territory would deal with a hard Brexit.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia with the frontier being the main cause for concern.

The supply chain, commerce, critical services, health and social care were all examined.

Law and order, public services and the relevant legislation are also being readied for the change.

With the EU withdrawal Act already passed in the Gibraltar Parliament, it was expected that the UK would get some deal by now.

Leaders of the civil service, Customs, the port, police, environmental department, health services and Gibraltar House in Brussels all met to discuss how it would work.

The no-deal group is separate to the one working to broker a deal with Spain for the end of the transitional period on December 31.

Regional Spanish mayors have asked the Spanish government to work on a separate deal if the UK cannot find a deal with the EU.