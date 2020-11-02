UNIVERSITY students are being urged not to return home to Gibraltar as the new lockdown comes into force in the UK on Thursday.

With cases having dropped to just 60 on the Rock, the Gibraltar Government has asked students to stay put for the time being.

Gibraltar students are in limbo after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops to close.

“If you live at university, you must not move back and forward between your permanent home and student home during term time,” said the Department of Education.

“We do not advise students to return to Gibraltar unless their University has advised them to so.

“You should only return home at the end of term for Christmas.”

As the Chief Minister reported recently, students will be asked to get tested if they do return home.

They will have to call at least four days ahead on +350 200 41818 to arrange a test and self-isolate once on the Rock until given the all clear.

Students in the UK will also be able to contact the Department of Education or Gibraltar House in London if they need any further advice.

“As always we will be here to offer advice and support whenever this is needed,” said Minister for Education John Cortes.

“Our students will of course need to keep abreast of all developments in their regions and institutions, but will be able to reach out in cases of particular concern.

“Gibraltar House in London will serve as a point of contact and I am grateful to Dominique Searle for making the staff there available to assist.

“These may be stressful times for some but we will be able to cope and deal with this with our usual Gibraltarian resilience”.