BUDGET airline Wizz Air have revealed passenger numbers dropped a massive 69% in October due to pandemic travel restrictions.

It comes as the airline announced new flights from London Luton to Gibraltar that are set to start on December 11.

“In these challenging times it is encouraging to see an operator such as Wizz Air UK putting their faith in Gibraltar as a destination,” said Minister for transport Vijay Daryanani.

Gibraltar remains one of the few countries without travel restrictions from the UK, making it an attractive destination for potential airline customers.

In July, the low-cost airline attracted attention from travellers when they selected TOWIE star Gemma Collins as their poster girl.

“Welcome on board BABY !! LETS GO !!! Don’t forget your masks and who wants Prosecco ! There’s only one way to travel !!! WIZZ AIR,” said the diva to her 1.9 million followers on Instagram after signing a six figure deal.

But, with the latest announcement, it appears magenta pink planes and larger than life photos of Collins were not enough to spare Wizz Air from the coronavirus crisis.

Vueling, Iberia and British Airways recently announced the cancellation of 70% of their flights.

Meanwhile, rivals Easyjet and Ryanair will fly at 25% and 40% respectively indicating a bleak outlook for all major airlines.