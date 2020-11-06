AN ELDERLY man has been hospitalised after being badly beaten during a robbery at his home in Mallorca.

According to the Guardia Civil, three suspects forced entry inside the man’s home in Soller on Wednesday evening.

They bound the pensioner’s hands with rope and struck him multiple times, repeatedly asking him where he kept his valuables.

The victim eventually told the thieves where his possessions could be found.

Once the suspects fled the scene, the elderly man managed to free himself and call the emergency services for help.

He was taken to Son Llatzer hospital to receive treatment for a head injury.

Investigators say the suspects took off with over €10,000 in cash in addition to jewellery.

They suspect that the robbery was planned and that the suspects knew that the pensioner kept a significant amount of money in his home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

It comes after a manhunt was launched to find two armed robbers who shot a British pensioner on the Costa del Sol.

The 70-year-old Brit reportedly stood up to the robbers when they entered his luxury villa in Mijas Costa.