A COSTA BLANCA company has won a prestigious accolade for producing the best Spanish toy of 2020.

The award has gone to Miniland in Onil for making a collection of four Down’s syndrome dolls of different races.

The dolls are two boys and two girls of white and dark skin who have the characteristics of Down’s.

A jury put together by the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers(AEFJ) decided on the award winner with experts from areas like education and sales.

The judges said that they ‘valued the dolls for promoting respect for diversity, tolerance, and integration’.

AEFJ president, Jose Antonio Pastor, said: “The objective of the collection was very much to get children to have a normal view of different looking youngsters from an early stage of their life.”