A BRITISH soldier who allegedly ‘glassed’ her friend in the throat after a heated nightclub row ‘will stand trial’ according to Spanish prosecutors.

Squaddie Sydney Cole, 20, got into a fight with her ‘best friend,’ Lance Corporal Sarah Garrity , 23, in Bananas nightclub on Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip. Garrity lost four pints of blood and suffered a collapsed lung

VICTIM: Lance Corporal Garrity

Cole, from London, told a judge in Palma in 2019 that a glass she threw on the floor broke and a shard pierced Garrity’s neck.

“It was an accident, Sarah and I were very drunk because we had been drinking since 11 on Monday morning but I didn’t want to cut her throat,” said Cole

Scottish-born Garrity lost a lot of blood and collapsed outside the club before being rushed to hospital for intensive care.

Alleged attacker Sydney Cole

Suleiman, a worker in a nearby Kebab shop, told the Olive Press at the time: “It was horrific. There was blood everywhere. I could hardly bring myself to look. It was a huge gash, and quite a hole that wouldn’t stop bleeding.”

Cole was released by police after her friend decided not to press charges. Royal Logistics Corps clerk Garrity said: “I’m alive and that’s all that matters.”

But while the british army investigated and decided not to take matters further – to the extent that the two soldiers reportedly went on parade together since the incident – the Spanish legal authorities have decided not to let the matter rest.

An investigating judge has recommended that Cole stand trial for attempted murder. She has not as yet been indicted on any charges, but prosecutors say ‘it is only a matter of time’. They say the coronavirus pandemic has delayed legal proceedings, but claim outstanding paperwork is ‘just a formality’.