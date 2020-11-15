SERGIO Ramos has lost his two year perfect streak after missing two penalties against Switzerland in the Nations League.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Gerard Moreno salvaged a point for the team.

This was Ramos’ 177th performance for Spain. But the player will have much to re-evaluate as many called his second penalty ‘poor’.

Spain’s captain Luis Enrique has, however, insisted that Ramos will remain their go-to man for penalties despite his mishap in the match.

“If there had been a third penalty, he would have taken that one as well,” he said.

Still, it was a landmarked occasion for Ramos who became Europe’s most-capped international men’s player ever on the night.