SAN Sebastian has been named the sixth best foodie spots in the world according to a panel of top chefs.

The much loved city in the Basque Country is the only Spanish spot to make the list.

Chef’s Pencil surveyed 250 foodies and chefs for the list and quizzed them on the best-underrated food destinations across the world. And while many of the places, like San Sebastian, is already well-known and appreciated for its gastronomic excellence, the judges believed San

Sebastian still lacks the international recognition it truly deserves.

Chef’s Pencil said it was a shame foodies flock to the likes of Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia when Donostia has some of the best food on the planet.

Pintxos are a must in San Sebastian

Judge praised San Sebastian for catering to every taste, from “the avant garde, highly innovative Mugaritz, and cheap eats – like the Basque-style tapas at pintxo bars and exquisitely fine seafood, all to be devoured in a city that sees food as reason to be social.”

Cape Town took first place, followed by Budapest, Chicago, Melbourne an Mexico City.

After San Sebastian at number six, Bergen, Hong Kong, Montreal and Napoli complete the list.

Chef’s Pencil said: “These are the places that should stand next to Paris, Rome or Tokyo as top food destinations.”