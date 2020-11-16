A DEER caused a commotion in San Fulgencio on the southern Costa Blanca, after residents spotted it walking on the street.

Members of an animal charity phoned the Policia Local to report the surprise sighting of the fallow deer in the urban area yesterday morning(November 15).

Policia Local agents tried to use their patrol car to block in the female animal without success, as it bounded down the Elche road.

Unfortunately, it then fell into an irrigation ditch at La Culebrina next to the municipal garden.

Guardia Civil agents and a fire crew then joined forces for a successful operation to save the deer from drowning.

San Fulgencio’s animal welfare councillor, Ana Maria Villena, said:

“We just don’t know where the fallow deer came from as the area is not a natural habitat for it. I suspect it might have come from a farm.”

The animal was taken to Elche’s Rio Safari park and zoo to be looked after and checked over by vets.