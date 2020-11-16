FREE movement with Spain is vital post-Brexit, Gibraltar explained to the EU Commitee of the Regions today.

In the afternoon, the Rock’s top two ministers visited neighbouring La Linea mayor Juan Franco to talk about the possibilities.

“The meeting looked at future opportunities and potential ways forward,” said the government.

“There was a general discussion on the possibility of an agreement and the consequences of no agreement.”

During the online speech to the EU Committee of Nations, Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia spoke to the UK Contact Group.

It was the first time Gibraltar was invited to take part along with Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland political leaders.

“From a regional perspective there was already good cooperation between Gibraltar and the surrounding area as well as a close economic relationship,” said Garcia.

“There were over 14,000 people who lived in Spain and who worked in Gibraltar.

“This number comprised all the different nationalities of the EU, 9000 of whom were Spanish nationals.

“This was a shining example of what the EU should be about.”

DILIGENT: Dr Garcia, a keen Europhile, has had to negotiate the separation from the EU

He mentioned the millions of tourists that visit the Rock every year which depended on fast border controls.

The minister said over a billion euros a year were imported from Spain every year, with Gibraltarians spending 80 million more.

It had led to the hope of sharing prosperity more in the future as part of the EU deal.

Garcia hopes to continue talking to the UK Contact group of the EU Committee of the Regions in the future.