TWO private medical clinics have been closed down in the Murcia region for offering bogus COVID-19 tests that could not detect the coronavirus.

Regional health inspectors carried out a spot check on the unnamed centres in Torre Pacheco and at Pozo Estrecho in Cartagena.

They discovered that the alleged PCR tests were not what they seemed and were only bacterial and anti-body tests.

The clinics had no permission to do PCR testing and no contracts with government-approved laboratories for any test analysis.

Murcia’s regional health department is trying to find out how long the fake tests have gone on for and how people have been conned.

A health department spokesman said: “This offence has major repercussions for public as the tests do not diagnose any infected patients. It may well be the case that somebody has COVID-19 but believes they are negative.”