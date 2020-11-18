Gibraltar residents could need private medical insurance if they want to travel to Spain under a no deal scenario, the government has warned.

In the most recent no deal technical notice issued today, the Government said that Gibraltarians might need to treat the EU like visiting the United States.

“The provision of healthcare in the European Union cannot be guaranteed for British Citizens, including Gibraltarians,” said the local authorities.

“European Union nationals visiting Gibraltar would find themselves in exactly the same position here.

“The Gibraltar Health Authority has already secured individual arrangements with Spanish private healthcare providers.

“They would allow for the continued referral of Gibraltar patients to receive planned treatment where necessary.”

Gibraltarians will, however, be able to continue going to the UK for healthcare treatment, as agreed in 2018 at London meetings.

In the event of a deal between the UK and the EU, British and EU/EEA citizens living in Spain and crossing the border everyday to work, would maintain their rights.

If current last minute talks with Spain work out, they could also receive easier frontier access even if there is no deal.

However, they would need to be registered as residents in Spain by the end of December 31.

Rights reserved

All EU/EEA and Swiss residents in Gibraltar will receive a blue ID card to recognise they live in Gibraltar.

Spanish, Portuguese, German, Irish, Polish and French citizens, in that order, currently hold 6,000 blue ID cards on the Rock.

Having a blue ID card will mean these residents maintain their rights in Gibraltar after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

The local authorities have admitted that ‘certain processes and procedures will inevitably become more difficult, cumbersome and bureaucratic’ if there is no deal between the EU and the UK.

The Gibraltar Government has advised citizens and EU workers to ‘plan ahead’ as this would be the new reality of Gibraltar being outside the EU.