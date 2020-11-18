1,850 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Valencian Community over a 24-hour period according to the latest figures released last night(November 17).

On a week-to-week basis, that’s 491 fewer cases than last week’s daily record figure on November 10.

42 deaths were reported across the region with hospitalisations up by 96 over a week to 1,618 in the Valencian Community.

Valencian Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said that she was encouraged by the news that the upward trend in cases was slowing down but that a lot more work needed to be done.

In Alicante Province, 618 new positives were declared, with 547 people in hospitals, 107 of which are in ICUs.

Six outbreaks were reported in Alicante Province in Almoradi, Gata de Gorgos, Elche, Torrevieja, Alcoy, and Pedreguer.

Perimeter closures for Elda and Petrer are to be extended for a further 15 days while an official announcement is expected soon that the Valencian Community will continue to shut its border until December 9.