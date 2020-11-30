A DECISION will be made within two days on whether Costa Blanca late bars and clubs can reopen as daytime hospitality businesses.

Nightlife venues in the tourist region were forced to close in mid-August over concerns that they contributed to the spreading of COVID-19.

The Valencian Community’s health ministry will decide over the partial reopening after talks today(November 30) between hospitality associations and Community public health officials.

A protest camp organised by hospitality groups was planned to start today outside the regional parliament building in Valencia City, but it was put on hold due to the talks.

One of the camp organisers, Vicente Pizcueta, said: Reopening is non-negotiable and it is a red line for the nightlife sector at the moment.”

Pizcueta added that he was ‘disappointed’ as he had expected an immediate reopening announcement and that the meeting with health officials only happened due to the threat of the camp protest.

“The stand of the Valencian government does not make sense as they were given devolved powers over the health crisis over four months ago and they have not listened to us,” Pizcueta stated.

He also pointed out that restrictions are far tighter but infections far higher than they were back in August, with maximum group numbers restricted to six people as well as the imposition of a midnight curfew.