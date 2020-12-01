LATEST coronavirus case figures for Alicante Province last night(November 30) have shown a major fall on a weekly basis.

Valencian Health Ministry statistics declared 147 new positives over the weekend, compared to 305 the previous Monday.

The Valencian Community as a whole reported just 291 new cases, down by 325 over seven days.

There were 20 deaths across the Community, compared to 53 on November 23.

Hospitalisations stand at 418 in Alicante Province, down by 113 over seven days.

Patients in ICUs have also fallen from 110 to 94 in over a week.

The overall figures are the best for over four weeks and mirror the falling trends in new infections across large parts of Spain.

55 new outbreaks were reported yesterday across the Valencian Community, with 12 outbreaks in Alicante Province.

The outbreaks caused through social contact were in Alicante, Aspe, Benejuzar, Ibi, Javea, and Rojales