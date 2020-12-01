THE Murcia region could end its border closure next week in addition to restoring travel between most of its municipalities if COVID-19 infection rates continue to fall.

The region’s COVID monitoring committee spokesman, Jaime Perez, told reporters yesterday(November 30) that with lower case numbers, the border could reopen straight after next week’s national bank holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

He was also hopeful that travel between most of Murcia’s municipalities could also return at the same time.

Jaime Perez said: “If the health situation continues to improve, then we will able to lift some of the toughest restrictions next week.”

Perez also announced that an extra 11 towns will be able to reopen their bar and restaurant terrace areas from tomorrow(December 2), taking the total to 40 municipalities.

It means that the hospitality trade will just be closed in the Yecla, Totana, Los Alcazares, San Javier and Torre Pacheco municipalities as their local infection rates stand at more than 500 per 100,000 residents over the last 15 days.