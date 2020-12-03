NEW COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community are continuing to fall on a weekly basis.

Latest figures released last night(December 2) declared 1,419 new cases and 29 deaths over a 24-hour period..

That’s 489 fewer infections than the previous Wednesday but four additional fatalities on a week-to-week basis.

New daily COVID-19 cases have now dropped by almost a thousand compared to a fortnight earlier on November 18.

Alicante Province recorded 398 additional coronavirus positives yesterday, which is 204 less than a week earlier.

Hospitalisations in the province stand at 389, down from 447 over seven days, with 95 patients in ICUs, which is nine fewer than the November 25 figures.

13 new outbreaks, mainly of social origin, have been reported in Alicante Province.

The largest involved 17 cases in Almoradi, while Alicante City logged three outbreaks each having seven cases.

Other outbreak areas were in Elche, Torrevieja, Formentera, Callosa de Segura, El Verger, Albatera, Torrevieja, Dolores, and Gata de Gorgos.