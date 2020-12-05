NEW COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall on the Costa Blanca area, but the overall Valencian Community figure has shown an increase over seven days,

That is due to 890 of the 1,390 cases reported last night(December 4) across the whole Community being in Valencia Province.

That’s an overall case rise of 45 since November 27.

Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca, recorded contrasting results with 382 new infections, compared to 485 a week earlier.

Hospitalisations are also down in Alicante Province on a weekly basis, standing at 364 as opposed to 418 on November 27.

ICU patients have dropped by 25 over a week to 110.

Six new outbreaks, mainly of social origin, have been reported in Alicante Province, as opposed to 38 in Valencia Province.

There are two in Elche along with Castalla, Alicante, Almoradi, and Gata de Gorgos.