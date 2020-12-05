ONE of the world’s biggest nautical electronics firms will move its global marketing and digital transformation base to the Costa Blanca.

Norwegian-based Navico already has a presence in Alicante with its Navico Iberia division.

The city will now be home to a Digital Lab that will come up with new products as well as promoting the company’s international expansion strategy.

Navico supplies navigation, instruments and fish detecting equipment to both the leisure and commercial marine sectors.

The firm says that Alicante beat off rivals for the Digital Lab location due to ‘its unbeatable sea access and support from the local council’.

The facility is scheduled to open in the new Panoramis Life & Business Centre based at the port this spring.

Navico’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jodri Neves, said: “Alicante fits the bill for all of our requirements in rolling out our Digital Lab.”

Navico say they plan to launch new products and hold presentations at their new Costa Blanca base.

They will also have two boats moored in the marina with all of the company’s latest innovations installed in them for clients to look at.