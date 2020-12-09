GUSTS of up to 90 kilometres per hour have caused damage around Calpe on the northern Costa Blanca.

Gales brought down the nativity scene stage in the city’s Plaza de Espana.

The council had taken the precaution of removing the figurines on Monday and have said that they will be put up again ‘as soon as the weather allows’.

Forecasters say that the winds will continue across a large part of the region until Friday.

The local health centre saw some damage as well with a gust destroying a specially-erected tent that used to perform coronavirus PCR tests.

A palm tree was uprooted on the Paseo Maritimo Infanta Elena as a part of a catalogue of tree and fence collapses around Calpe.